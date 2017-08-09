close
Stunner in the night sky: ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik captures the rising moon in all its glory! - See pic

 NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon and captured a beautiful image.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 14:52
Stunner in the night sky: ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik captures the rising moon in all its glory! - See pic
Image courtesy: Randy Bresnik/NASA

 New Delhi: The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) should totally take up photography as a side business.

The photographs adorning their Twitter pages are all no less than stunning and we can't wait for more!

Although, the view that presents itself to them everyday is worth capturing, so we can't really blame them for getting tempted. We love the images, anyway.

Space is their passion and the excitement is credible as much as it is palpable and comes forth through the lens of the camera.

Even though, all the images every astronaut who has been on board has shared till now have been absolutely mesmerising, the latest post is truly one of a kind – one that we can never get tired of watching.

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon and captured a beautiful image.

Looking forward to the August 21 total solar eclipse, Bresnik wrote, "Gorgeous moon rise! Such great detail when seen from space. Next full moon marks #Eclipse2017. We’ll be watching from @Space_Station."

Well, we'll be looking forward to the ISS view of the eclipse too! The image was taken on August 3.

Check out Bresnik's post below:

 In April this year, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet who was a part of the ISS crew at the time, also posted an incredible image of the rising moon as seen from the space station's cupola.

Take a look:  

TAGS

NASAInternational Space StationISSRandy BresnikISS crewSpace StationMoonRising moonMoon images from spaceSpace news

