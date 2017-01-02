close
Take a closer look at the sand dunes! French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares the pic from ISS

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 01:03
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquest, who is one of the crew members of Expedition 50 has been sharing many beautiful images of our planet Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

Recently, he has shared a closer and clear picture of the sand dunes from the space station, captioned as,

''A closer look at the sand dunes. I wouldn’t like to be lost in such a repetitive landscape''.

