Take a look – HiRESE captures stunning photo of well-preserved impact ejecta on Mars
New Delhi: NASA has released a breathtaking image of a well-preserved unnamed elliptical crater on Mars captured by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
As per NASA, the image of the crater in Terra Sabaea is illustrative of the complexity of ejecta deposits forming as a by-product of the impact process that shapes much of the surface of Mars.
The crater is elliptical not because of an angled (oblique) impact, but because it occurred on the steep slopes of the wall of a larger crater, NASA says.
NASA adds this image is an attempt to visualize the complex formation and emplacement history of these enigmatic deposits formed by this elliptical crater and to understand its degradation history.
