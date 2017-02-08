Telemetry and Telecommand Processor developed by ISRO as part of 'Make in India' campaign!
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), it seems, is leaving no stone unturned to make its mark on the world.
While the space agency is gearing up to launch 104 satellites in one go into space next week, officials have made another announcement that will add another feather to its hat.
ISRO has said that the indigenous development of Telemetry & Telecommand Processor (TTCP) has been realised and its production will be initiated with the help of Indian industry.
The processor, whose indigenous development was taken up by ISRO as part of 'Make in India' campaign, replaces the expensive imported equipment.
TTCP will be used in Integrated Spacecraft Testing of Low Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit and Interplanetary Spacecraft, ISRO said.
This system is configurable to meet uplink and downlink requirements of both CCSDS (Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems) and ISRO standards, and multiple clients can remotely access this system for data and monitoring, it said.
Spacecraft Checkout Group of ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) is responsible for integrated spacecraft testing to ensure the flight worthiness of the spacecraft built at ISAC.
Pointing out that during the testing, ground systems will communicate to spacecraft via the same uplink and downlink signals, as in space, the space agency said, the spacecraft typically use ISRO formats for telemetry and telecommand (downlink and uplink), for which indigenous equipment are being used.
However, the interplanetary spacecraft use an international standard known as CCSDS, and presently equipment are being imported for telemetry reception and telecommand transmission requirements, it said.
This indigenously developed Processor was successfully deployed for the first time in checkout of GSAT-19, which is scheduled to be launched shortly.
(With PTI inputs)
