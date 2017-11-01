There are 20 more planets besides Earth where we can reside, says NASA

New Delhi: Scientists from NASA have found that there are 20 new planets in the universe that could support life.

The analysis of data comes from NASA's Kepler telescope that has revealed that the extraterrestrial worlds could hold life, reports the Daily Mail.

These planets include KOI-7923.0, an exoplanet which is similar to the size of the Earth but a bit colder, say scientists.

The planet similar to Earth is colder because it is too far from the Sun but it could be habitable, claim scientists.

'If you had to choose one to send a spacecraft to, it's not a bad option,' Jeff Coughlin, says a Kepler team lead who helped find the potential planets.

The team, however, admits that more observations are needed before the finds can be confirmed as the Kepler spacecraft used to collect data on these exoplanets, suffered technical problems.

Earlier this year the Kepler spacecraft has detected 219 new exoplanet candidates, out of which 10 could be habitable.