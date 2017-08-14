close
There could soon be a mobile tower on Moon – German startup aiming for the feat

Scientists are working towards deploying the same cellular technology we use on earth on the lunar surface, and transmit data back to the earth using Audi lunar quattro rovers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:32
There could soon be a mobile tower on Moon – German startup aiming for the feat

New Delhi: A space startup from Germany is aiming to set up a mobile tower on Moon and has already started to work for it.

According to the Quint, scientists are working towards deploying the same cellular technology we use on earth on the lunar surface, and transmit data back to the earth using Audi lunar quattro rovers.

The report further says that while the rovers themselves have the ability to transmit feed, they consume a lot of power and need to remain still while doing so.

But is this practically possible is the question here as missions to the moon are not affordable.

In order to make it practically possible, the German company has secured a spot on a shared launch of a Falcon 9 – the reusable rockets belonging to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Scientists, just like SpaceX, aim to bring down the cost of future missions and enable greater access to space and lunar exploration.

The spot is expected to open up in 2018, says the CEO of the startup.

While many things have been unfolded as to how this task will take place, however the startup refused to divulge details about the funding and the investors involved.

