This heart shaped lake looks enchanting from space station!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 22:51
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a breathtaking view of a heart shaped lake from the space station on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

A 'sideway' look at Earth makes for a jaw-dropping view! - ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares enchanting image
He shared the image with his social media followers and space enthuaists on February 14, 2017, captioned as, 'This heart-shaped lake… #Valentinesday has struck again ;) Un lac en forme de !'

Check out his tweet:

Thomas Pesquet is one of the crew memebers of the Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 22:51

