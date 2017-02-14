This heart shaped lake looks enchanting from space station!

New Delhi: Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a breathtaking view of a heart shaped lake from the space station on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

He shared the image with his social media followers and space enthuaists on February 14, 2017, captioned as, 'This heart-shaped lake… #Valentinesday has struck again ;) Un lac en forme de !'

Check out his tweet:

Thomas Pesquet is one of the crew memebers of the Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station (ISS).