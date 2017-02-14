This heart shaped lake looks enchanting from space station!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 22:51
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: Expedition 50 astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a breathtaking view of a heart shaped lake from the space station on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
He shared the image with his social media followers and space enthuaists on February 14, 2017, captioned as, 'This heart-shaped lake… #Valentinesday has struck again ;) Un lac en forme de !'
Check out his tweet:
This heart-shaped lake… #Valentinesday has struck again ;)
/
Un lac en forme de! #Proximahttps://t.co/84l1iTfyWT pic.twitter.com/9LVQMJOMtc
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 14, 2017
Thomas Pesquet is one of the crew memebers of the Expedition 50 aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 22:51
