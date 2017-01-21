close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

This is how Arizona looks like from International Space Station!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 23:38
This is how Arizona looks like from International Space Station!
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been showering us with the beautiful photographs of the Earth taken from space.

Recently, he has shared a stunning view of Arizona with his followers and space enthuaist, captioned as, ''Land-use and the impact of man on the environment are two critical topics. City, irrigated fields and desert in Arizona''.

Check out his tweet:  

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 23:38

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.