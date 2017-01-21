This is how Arizona looks like from International Space Station!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 23:38
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has been showering us with the beautiful photographs of the Earth taken from space.
Recently, he has shared a stunning view of Arizona with his followers and space enthuaist, captioned as, ''Land-use and the impact of man on the environment are two critical topics. City, irrigated fields and desert in Arizona''.
Check out his tweet:
Land-use and the impact of man on the environment are two critical topics. City, irrigated fields and desert in Arizona #Proxima pic.twitter.com/mHkfBjS7PD
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 21, 2017
First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 23:38
