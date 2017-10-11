This is how scientists plan to avert solar storms striking Earth

New Delhi: To protect planet Earth from any major solar storm, scientists from the US are proposing to set up a magnetic deflector between the Earth and Sun, which would be used as a shield.

This shield would help in deflecting all the harmful emissions away from the Earth.

As per reports, the shield would consist of a 1 lakh ton copper coil that would use magnetic fields and the concept of Lorentz force to deflect harmful particles from the sun away from Earth.

The massive deflector shield would reportedly be set up at a distance of 329,000 km (205,000 miles) from Earth and would be able to protect the planet using only comparatively small deflection.

A solar storm has the capacity to shut down electric grids, damage supply chains and global communication services, resulting in a lot of loss.

Experts say that the cost of launching the shield from Earth to space would be about $100 billion.