close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

This is how stars cause comets to strike Earth! - Read

The team predicted that within the next million years between 19 and 24 stars will come within 3.26 light years of the Sun ? close enough to deflect comets from their original paths

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 18:31
This is how stars cause comets to strike Earth! - Read
(Representational image)

London: As many 24 stars are headed towards our solar system and may deflect comets, causing them to collide into the Earth in the next million years, scientists say.

Researchers at Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany calculated how often stars stray into the Oort cloud, a vast, spherical shell of billions of icy objects that is thought to envelop our solar system.

Such close encounters can dislodge these loosely orbiting comets, sending them hurtling into the solar system, risking a collision course with the Earth, researchers said.

The team predicted that within the next million years between 19 and 24 stars will come within 3.26 light years of the Sun ? close enough to deflect comets from their original paths.

"Certainly anything coming within that distance you should worry about," Coryn Bailer-Jones, of the Max Planck Institute was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian'.

Not all close encounters would lead to comets hitting the Earth. The collision would depend on where the Earth is in its orbit relative to the passing star ? but the chances of a collision would peak at these time points.

A further 490 to 600 stars will pass the sun within a distance of 16.3 light years within the next million years, the paper estimates, researchers said.

This is far beyond the predicted outer reaches of the Oort cloud, but in the case of a very large star, still potentially close enough to cause comets to swerve in their tracks, they added.

The study was published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. 

TAGS

StarsCometsEarthHow comets strike EarthMax Planck InstituteSpace news

From Zee News

China says JeM, LeT in BRICS declaration due to violent activities
World

China says JeM, LeT in BRICS declaration due to violent act...

Mamata Banerjee slams CBI over Narada scam accused Sultan Ahmed&#039;s cardiac arrest
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee slams CBI over Narada scam accused Sultan A...

Angela Merkel`s party alleges cyber attacks from Russian IP addresses ahead of elections
World

Angela Merkel`s party alleges cyber attacks from Russian I...

Asia

China avoids Masood Azhar ban issue after BRICS declaration...

Jharkhand

Rs 90 lakh looted from a Jharkhand bank

Delhi

MCD schools in deplorable conditions, kids sweeping floors:...

Uttar Pradesh

Farrukhabad hospital deaths: No action to be taken on FIR,...

Madhya Pradesh

36 newborns die in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks govt reply on withdrawal of teachers...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video