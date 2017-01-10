This is what it takes to click beautiful photographs from space station!

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered how the astronauts aboard the space station manage to take such stunning pictures?

Well, one of the astronauts has revealed the well-kept secret and explained the process to capture the gorgeous shots that make us envious.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is part of Expedition 50, has shared two images, one showing all the cameras in the space station and another one is of himself clicking photos.

He tweeted the pictrure on January 10, 2017, captioned as, ''Taking photos from the @Space_Station: look out the window at the right time, compensate for the motion to get sharp shots and be creative!'' and ''No lack of cameras on the @Space_Station! We store them in between the Russian window and the Cupola, an @ESA-built observatory module''.

Check out his tweets:

Taking photos from the @Space_Station: look out the window at the right time, compensate for the motion to get sharp shots and be creative! pic.twitter.com/CNdfuE1VIm — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 10, 2017