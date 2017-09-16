close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

This is where NASA's Cassini took its final plunge before it met its end – See pic

Mission scientists will examine the spacecraft's final observations in the coming weeks for new insights about Saturn.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 18:12
This is where NASA&#039;s Cassini took its final plunge before it met its end – See pic
Cassini team officials in an emotional embrace after the spacecraft's final dive. (Image courtesy: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

New Delhi: On Friday, September 15, 2017 – 20 years after its launch – NASA bid a teary, bittersweet farewell to one of its most historic missions.

The Cassini spacecraft, that spent 13 long and fruitful years orbiting Saturn and its moons, performed its death plunge into the planet's atmosphere and combusted like a meteor moments later.

Preparing the ground work for many future deep space explorations, Cassini has provided scientists with a wealth of information and science.

"It's a bittersweet, but fond, farewell to a mission that leaves behind an incredible wealth of discoveries that have changed our view of Saturn and our solar system, and will continue to shape future missions and research," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, which manages the Cassini mission for the agency. JPL also designed, developed and assembled the spacecraft.

As planned, data from eight of Cassini's science instruments was beamed back to Earth. Mission scientists will examine the spacecraft's final observations in the coming weeks for new insights about Saturn, including hints about the planet's formation and evolution, and processes occurring in its atmosphere, NASA said.

"Things never will be quite the same for those of us on the Cassini team now that the spacecraft is no longer flying," said Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at JPL. "But, we take comfort knowing that every time we look up at Saturn in the night sky, part of Cassini will be there, too.""Cassini may be gone, but its scientific bounty will keep us occupied for many years,” Spilker said. “We've only scratched the surface of what we can learn from the mountain of data it has sent back over its lifetime."

With that, NASA also released a montage of images, made from data obtained by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer, which shows the location on Saturn where the NASA spacecraft entered the planet's atmosphere before it self-destructed.

The spacecraft entered the atmosphere at 9.4 degrees north latitude, 53 degrees west longitude.

Check it out below:

(Image courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona)

TAGS

NASACassiniCassini death plungeCassini missionSaturnCassini mission endSpace news

From Zee News

&#039;Planet 9&#039; formed closer to home than believed: Study
Space

'Planet 9' formed closer to home than believed: S...

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi, Sitharaman visit hospital
India

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi, Sitharaman vi...

Ryan student murder: CBSE blames school, asks why affiliation shouldn&#039;t be revoked
Haryana

Ryan student murder: CBSE blames school, asks why affiliati...

North Korea seeks military &#039;equilibrium&#039; with US
AmericasWorld

North Korea seeks military 'equilibrium' with US

PM Modi&#039;s &#039;New India&#039; push will start from NE: Sonowal
AssamDelhi

PM Modi's 'New India' push will start from N...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs to take oath as MLCs on Sep 18
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs to take oath a...

Rajasthan

Child raped by 2 cleaning staff members in Rajasthan school...

Bangladesh PM seeks help for Rohingya crisis as exodus tops 400,000
WorldAsia

Bangladesh PM seeks help for Rohingya crisis as exodus tops...

WorldAsia

Iraq's Kurdish parliament backs September 25 independe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video