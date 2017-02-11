This mountain in Iran looks like wearing a hat of clouds! Thomas Pesquet shares the pic
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 23:55
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard th International Space Station (ISS) has been showering us with the beautiful image of the Earth.
Recently, he shared a breathtaking view of a mountain in Iran which looks like wearing a hat of clouds as seen from the space station, captioned as,'It looks like this mountain in #Iran is wearing a hat of clouds'.
Check out his tweet:
It looks like this mountain in #Iran is wearing a hat of clouds https://t.co/t2kUKSxFim pic.twitter.com/TMm9qNUE07
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 11, 2017
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 23:53
