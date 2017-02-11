close
This mountain in Iran looks like wearing a hat of clouds! Thomas Pesquet shares the pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 23:55
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard th International Space Station (ISS) has been showering us with the beautiful image of the Earth.

Recently, he shared a breathtaking view of a mountain in Iran which looks like wearing a hat of clouds as seen from the space station, captioned as,'It looks like this mountain in #Iran is wearing a hat of clouds'.

Check out his tweet:

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 23:53

