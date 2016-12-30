Thomas Pesquet goes down memory lane, shares how he knows fellow ISS astronaut from before!
New Delhi: At present, the International Space Station (ISS) is home to two astronauts who are experiencing space for the first time – Flight engineers Sergei Ryzhikov of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA).
Going by his overflowing Twitter feed, Pesquet seems to be one happy astronaut and is enjoying his stint in space to the hilt.
Stunning, envy-inducing images of every corner of the Earth adorn the French astronaut's timeline. This time, however, Pesquet wandered slightly off the trodden path and shared a throwback photograph of himself with Sergei Ryzhikov, dating back to 2011 and one pic of them working together aboard the ISS from the present.
Thanks to him, we now know that the two astronauts go way back in time. How? He shared that too! He wrote: “Sergei is a pilot and on his first spaceflight too. We go way back (@ESA_CAVES 2011), now we do @ISS_Research in space together! #TBT.”
Check out Thomas Pesquet's post below and see if you can recognise the two of them from this throwback photo!
Sergei is a pilot and on his first spaceflight too. We go way back (@ESA_CAVES 2011), now we do @ISS_Research in space together! #TBT pic.twitter.com/ApZZJsHcEC
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 29, 2016
