Three crew members set for launch to International Space Station on Friday

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 10:34
New Delhi: Three new crew members will be launched for the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, July 28, 2017.

The trio - NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA (European Space Agency) will launch at 11:41 a.m. EDT (9:41 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, says NASA.

Live coverage of the launch will begin at 10:45 a.m. EDT on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

After launching, the trio will travel for six hours in the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft before docking to the space station’s Rassvet module at 6 p.m. EDT - NASA TV coverage of the docking will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Hatches between the Soyuz and station will open at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Video of prelaunch activities from the crew’s activities in Baikonur will air July 24-27 on NASA TV.

Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA will welcome the arriving crew of the Expedition 52/53 who will spend more than four months together aboard the orbital complex before returning to Earth in December.

The soon-to-be six crew members of Expedition 52 will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the space station.

International Space StationISSNew ISS crewRandy BresnikSergey RyazanskiyPaolo NespoliNASARoscomosESASoyuz MS-05 spacecraft

