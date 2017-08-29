close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Top of the world: NASA's Cassini delivers spectacular image of turbulent clouds on Saturn!

Cassini's long mission at Saturn enabled the spacecraft to see the Sun rise over the north, revealing that region in great detail for the first time.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 19:07
Top of the world: NASA&#039;s Cassini delivers spectacular image of turbulent clouds on Saturn!
Image courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

New Delhi: Nearing its end by performing a death plunge into Saturn's surface, NASA's Cassini mission has had a fruitful journey ever since its orbital launch in 1997.

Revealing some of the biggest evolutionary secrets of the ringed planet, Cassini has been a blessing for scientists who have gleaned an amazing amount of information from all the data that the spacecraft has managed to collect.

Every new image and data beamed back by Cassini during its last mission has shown an unpredictable side of the planet or a feature that would have otherwise been impossible to envisage.

This time, it's an image of turbulent clouds on top of the Saturn world that NASA has released, that Cassini captured the day it commenced its grand finale.

Cassini's long mission at Saturn enabled the spacecraft to see the Sun rise over the north, revealing that region in great detail for the first time.

According to NASA, this view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 44 degrees above the ring plane.

TAGS

NASACassiniCassini spacecraftSaturnSaturn probeCassini missionClouds on SaturnSaturn imagesSpace imagesSpace news

From Zee News

World

North Korea defends use of 'tough counter-measures...

India

Maoist problem continues to be a matter of concern: Rajnath...

Lockheed Martin offers to export F-16 jets from proposed India facility
India

Lockheed Martin offers to export F-16 jets from proposed In...

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee meets Darjeeling parties; requests to call...

World

Donald Trump says 'all options' on table after No...

World

US beefs up Baltic air patrol as Russia war games loom

Asia

Thousands of Rohingya stranded on Bangladesh border as Myan...

Encephalitis claims 7 more lives in Gorakhpur&#039;s BRD Medical College; principal, wife arrested by UP STF
Uttar Pradesh

Encephalitis claims 7 more lives in Gorakhpur's BRD Me...

India

Nitish Katara murder: Supreme Court dismisses Vikas Yadav...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video