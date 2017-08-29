Top of the world: NASA's Cassini delivers spectacular image of turbulent clouds on Saturn!

New Delhi: Nearing its end by performing a death plunge into Saturn's surface, NASA's Cassini mission has had a fruitful journey ever since its orbital launch in 1997.

Revealing some of the biggest evolutionary secrets of the ringed planet, Cassini has been a blessing for scientists who have gleaned an amazing amount of information from all the data that the spacecraft has managed to collect.

Every new image and data beamed back by Cassini during its last mission has shown an unpredictable side of the planet or a feature that would have otherwise been impossible to envisage.

This time, it's an image of turbulent clouds on top of the Saturn world that NASA has released, that Cassini captured the day it commenced its grand finale.

Cassini's long mission at Saturn enabled the spacecraft to see the Sun rise over the north, revealing that region in great detail for the first time.

According to NASA, this view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 44 degrees above the ring plane.