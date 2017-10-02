close
Truly a spectacle! Hinode captures August 21 total solar eclipse in high resolution (Pic inside)

The August 21 eclipse graced the American skies after almost a century and no one wanted to miss the magic unfold.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 12:32

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The biggest, most awaited celestial event of 2017 – the total solar eclipse was definitely a sight to behold.

The August 21 eclipse graced the American skies after almost a century and no one wanted to miss the magic unfold.

Needless to say, the eclipse looked gorgeous and no one could get enough of the two-minute magic that left the world in awe.

As millions of Americans watched the total solar eclipse that crossed the contiguous United States, the international Hinode solar observation satellite captured its own images of the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon as it orbited the planet.

Check out the stunning image below:

Hinode is a joint endeavor by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the European Space Agency, the United Kingdom Space Agency and NASA.

Total Solar EclipseAugust 21 eclipseNASAHinodeHinode solar observation satelliteEclipse imagesNASA eclipse imagesSpace news

