UAE Space Agency signs MoU with Luxembourg

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, defining a framework for collaboration and the exchange of information and expertise in space science, research and technology.

The MoU was signed by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Etienne Schneider, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Economy, Internal Security and Defence of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The MoU promotes cooperation in various aspects of space exploration, including space science, research, technology, remote sensing and navigation. In addition to this, the MoU encourages collaboration in space policy, law, regulation, and personnel training for space activities.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Al Falasi said: "Our agreement with the Government of the Grand Duchy Luxembourg falls within the strategic visions of both the Space Agency and the UAE. This includes working towards closer international cooperation, establishing mutually beneficial international partnerships and exchanging scientific knowledge with the rest of the world."

"The UAE Space Agency recognises the importance of international collaboration in the field of peaceful exploitation of outer space, as this field is considered part of human kind's common heritage.

"It is imperative in our view for all competent entities in this field to work together towards the common goal of enhancing the welfare of humanity," Al Falasi added.

Schneider said: "Luxembourg is actively promoting the peaceful exploration and the sustainable utilisation of space resources for the benefit of humankind."

"In line with those goals, the Grand Duchy encourages discussions on space resources exploration and utilisation in all relevant international fora."