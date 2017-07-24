close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Udupi Ramachandra Rao, former ISRO chief, dies at 85: Things to know about the eminent space scientist

Rao, an internationally-reknowned space scientist, was hospitalised earlier this year with a heart ailment. He was 85.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 09:30
Udupi Ramachandra Rao, former ISRO chief, dies at 85: Things to know about the eminent space scientist
Image credit: Wikipedia

New Delhi: Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Udupi Ramachandra Rao, popularly known as UR Rao, has died in the wee hours of Monday at about 2.30 am, July 24, 2017, at his residence in Bengaluru.

Rao, an internationally-reknowned space scientist, was hospitalised earlier this year with a heart ailment. He was 85.

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India's 1st satellite Aryabhatta, passes away
MUST READ
Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India's 1st satellite Aryabhatta, passes away

As nation and the space community from across the globe morn his death, here are some key facts to know about the famous scientist:

  • After taking charge as Chairman, Space Commission and Secretary, Department of Space in 1985, Rao accelerated the development of rocket technology resulting in the successful launch of ASLV rocket in 1992.
  • Rao played a key role in the launch of India’s first satellite Aryabhatta in 1975.
  • Beginning with Aryabhata, India carried out at least 20 satellites project including Bhaskara, APPLE, Rohini, INSAT-1 and INSAT-2 series of multipurpose satellites and the IRS-1A and IRS-1B remote sensing satellites under his guidance, for providing communication, remote sensing and meteorological services.
  • He was also responsible for the development of the operational PSLV launch vehicle, which successfully launched an 850 kg satellite into a polar orbit in 1995.
  • He was also credited to be the brain behind what science needs to be done using Chandrayaan-1(India's first lunar probe) and Mangalyaan, which is country's first mission to Mars.
  • He became the first Indian to be inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame, Washington on 19 March 2013 at a ceremony organised by the Society of Satellite Professionals International.
  • He was also inducted into International Astronautics Federation (IAF) as on 15 May 2016, becoming the first Indian again to achieve such a feat.
  • Rao has published more than 350 scientific and technical papers covering cosmic rays, interplanetary physics, high energy astronomy, space applications and satellite and rocket technology and authored many books.
  • Born at Adamaru in Karnataka State on 10 March 1932, he is also the recipient of D.Sc (Hon. Causa) Degree from over 25 universities, including the University of Bologna, the oldest University in Europe.

As per ISRO, Rao was serving as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Physical Laboratory at Ahmedabad and was the Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram.

TAGS

Udupi Ramachandra RaoUdupi Ramachandra Rao diesFormer ISRO Chairman diesUR RaoISROUR Rao diesAryabhattaIndia's first satellite

From Zee News

Reliance Jio wants to provide free Wi-Fi to 3 crore college students across India
Technology

Reliance Jio wants to provide free Wi-Fi to 3 crore college...

Afghanistan: Suicide car bomb attack kills 12, injures 10 in Kabul
World

Afghanistan: Suicide car bomb attack kills 12, injures 10 i...

Sasikala, Abdul Karim Telgi had special treatment inside Bengaluru jail, confirm officials
BengaluruIndia

Sasikala, Abdul Karim Telgi had special treatment inside Be...

&#039;Just want to go home&#039;, says 16-year-old German girl who joined Islamic State: Reports
World

'Just want to go home', says 16-year-old German g...

New batch of 673 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra
India

New batch of 673 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Indian workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34.6%, remittances fall
India

Indian workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34....

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women &#039;Pink&#039; buses to ensure safe travel for women
India

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women 'Pi...

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today
India

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman: Security source
World

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video