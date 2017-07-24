Udupi Ramachandra Rao, former ISRO chief, dies at 85: Things to know about the eminent space scientist

New Delhi: Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Udupi Ramachandra Rao, popularly known as UR Rao, has died in the wee hours of Monday at about 2.30 am, July 24, 2017, at his residence in Bengaluru.

Rao, an internationally-reknowned space scientist, was hospitalised earlier this year with a heart ailment. He was 85.

As nation and the space community from across the globe morn his death, here are some key facts to know about the famous scientist:

After taking charge as Chairman, Space Commission and Secretary, Department of Space in 1985, Rao accelerated the development of rocket technology resulting in the successful launch of ASLV rocket in 1992.

Rao played a key role in the launch of India’s first satellite Aryabhatta in 1975.

Beginning with Aryabhata, India carried out at least 20 satellites project including Bhaskara, APPLE, Rohini, INSAT-1 and INSAT-2 series of multipurpose satellites and the IRS-1A and IRS-1B remote sensing satellites under his guidance, for providing communication, remote sensing and meteorological services.

He was also responsible for the development of the operational PSLV launch vehicle, which successfully launched an 850 kg satellite into a polar orbit in 1995.

He was also credited to be the brain behind what science needs to be done using Chandrayaan-1(India's first lunar probe) and Mangalyaan, which is country's first mission to Mars.

He became the first Indian to be inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame, Washington on 19 March 2013 at a ceremony organised by the Society of Satellite Professionals International.

He was also inducted into International Astronautics Federation (IAF) as on 15 May 2016, becoming the first Indian again to achieve such a feat.

Rao has published more than 350 scientific and technical papers covering cosmic rays, interplanetary physics, high energy astronomy, space applications and satellite and rocket technology and authored many books.

Born at Adamaru in Karnataka State on 10 March 1932, he is also the recipient of D.Sc (Hon. Causa) Degree from over 25 universities, including the University of Bologna, the oldest University in Europe.

As per ISRO, Rao was serving as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Physical Laboratory at Ahmedabad and was the Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram.