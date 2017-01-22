Ukraine and sores of Black Sea looks spectacular from space station!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 23:45
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is part of Expedition 50 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has showered us with a breathtaking view of Ukraine and sores of the Black Sea from space.
He has shared the image with his social media followers and space enthusiasts on January 22, 2017 and captioned as, ''Where even the sea freezes in winter: Ukraine and the shores of the Black Sea. Today is Ukrainian Unity Day''.
Check out his tweet:
Where even the sea freezes in winter: Ukraine and the shores of the Black Sea. Today is Ukrainian Unity Day https://t.co/cY7RetLPnS pic.twitter.com/SC32hbefYp
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 22, 2017
