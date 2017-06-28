close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Uranus' unusual rotation creates light switch effect: Study

Uranus' magnetosphere -- the region defined by the icy planet's magnetic field and the material trapped inside it -- gets flipped on and off like a light switch every day as it rotates along with the planet, scientists have discovered.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 00:23
Uranus&#039; unusual rotation creates light switch effect: Study
Image for representational purpose only

New York: Uranus' magnetosphere -- the region defined by the icy planet's magnetic field and the material trapped inside it -- gets flipped on and off like a light switch every day as it rotates along with the planet, scientists have discovered.

The discovery was made based on the data from NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft that flew closely past Uranus -- the seventh planet from the Sun -- more than 30 years ago in January 1986.

The finding showed that magnetosphere is 'open' in one orientation, allowing solar wind to flow into it. It is later "closed", forming a shield against the solar wind and deflecting it away from the planet.

"When the magnetised solar wind meets this tumbling field in the right way, it can reconnect and Uranus' magnetosphere goes from open to closed to open on a daily basis," said Carol Paty, Associate Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Reconnection of magnetic fields is a phenomenon throughout the solar system. It is one reason for the Earth's auroras.

Since the same alignment of the Earth's magnetosphere is always facing toward the sun, the magnetic field threaded in the solar wind must change direction in order to reconfigure the Earth's field from closed to open.

Rather than the solar wind dictating a switch like on the Earth, the researchers say Uranus' rapid rotational change in field strength and orientation lead to a periodic open-close-open-close scenario as it tumbles through the solar wind.

For the study, detailed in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, the team used numerical models to simulate the planet's global magnetosphere and to predict favourable reconnection locations. The researchers then plugged in data collected by Voyager 2 during its five-day flyby in 1986.

Learning more about Uranus is one key to discovering more about planets beyond our solar system, the researchers noted.

TAGS

UranuslightNASAUranus' magnetosphereNASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

World

Macron, Trump vow 'joint response' if chemical at...

This novel brain imaging technology can read mind and identify complex thoughts
Science

This novel brain imaging technology can read mind and ident...

Heavy rain lash Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra; flooding in several cities
Maharashtra

Heavy rain lash Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra; floodi...

Fishing fleets dump nearly 10 million tonnes of fish back into oceans every year: Study
Environment

Fishing fleets dump nearly 10 million tonnes of fish back i...

India, Netherlands reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism
India

India, Netherlands reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism

Private sector can play role in country&#039;s education system: President
Education

Private sector can play role in country's education sy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video