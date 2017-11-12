Venus, Jupiter up for a meet on Monday. Delhiites will miss the spectacle

New Delhi: On Monday, just before the sun rises, you have a chance to witness the most enthralling celestial event of 2017.

Sky gazers and space enthusiasts will be up for a treat as Jupiter and Venus will be visible to the naked eye close together in the sky just before dawn. However, it needs a clear sky to watch the spectacle so the places witnessing unclear weather will truly miss the event.

Both the planets will appear in conjunction in the south-east and may appear like one bright star.

Experts have said that in the United Kingdom, the best viewing time will be just 40 minutes before sunrise.

While Venus and Jupiter are 416 million miles apart, they will appear as if the two planets are orbiting the Sun side by side for a brief period.

It is the unusual proximity that will make the event bigger, although Venus will still be 246 million kilometers from Earth, while Jupiter is nearly 594 million miles away from us.