Vice President Mike Pence visits NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, gets an insider's look at America's multi-user spaceport

New Delhi: Vice President Mike Pence got a first-hand look at the public-private partnerships at America's multi-user spaceport on Thursday, July 6, during a visit to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Vice President started his visit at Shuttle Landing Facility, the former space shuttle landing strip now leased and operated by Space Florida.

Watch the video below as Vice President Pence gets an insider's look at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center!

Pence thanked employees for their commitment to America's continued leadership in the space frontier.

He then embarked on a spaceport tour showcasing both NASA and commercial work that will soon lead to US-based astronaut launches and eventual missions into deep space.

Pence's tour included a visit to the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, where the Orion spacecraft is being prepped for its first integrated flight with the Space Launch System (SLS) in 2019.

He also discussed President Trump’s executive order signed on June 30, re-establishing the National Space Council to coordinate all aspects of the nation’s space power.

Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot thanked Vice President Pence and the administration for their strong support, and pointed out the evidence of government and industry cooperation on display at Kennedy.