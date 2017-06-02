close
Overcoming space challenges: Astronaut Jack Fischer attempts to eat a 'floating' pudding on the ISS! - Watch video

His earlier videos showed him trying to devour coffee lattees, bean and cheese tacos, and even chocolate cake. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 13:56
Overcoming space challenges: Astronaut Jack Fischer attempts to eat a &#039;floating&#039; pudding on the ISS! - Watch video
Image courtesy: Jack Fischer/Twitter

New Delhi: Videos showing astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) trying to manage their everyday jobs in a zero gravity environment are always fun to watch.

The astronauts never get tired of experiencing a zero gravity outlook towards daily living and also enable us 'earthlings' to live vicariously through their videos.

For space first-timer Jack Fischer, things have certainly taken a new turn and minor daily jobs have probably become a challenge. But, he's made that into a fun activity by discovering new ways of doing things and documenting them as well, to share his episodes with his followers and other space aficionados.

His earlier videos showed him trying to devour coffee lattees, bean and cheese tacos, and even chocolate cake.

This time, he's trying to eat pudding, which seems to be floating away from him. It goes without saying that Fischer has been having the time of his life during the two months he's been on the ISS.

Check out the video below:

International Space StationISSJack FischerISS astronautsEating food in spaceSpace videosSpace news

