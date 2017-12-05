Was Mars a war ground? Mysterious object resembling a 'cannonball' sparks debate – Watch

New Delhi: The Martian terrain has always been the center of attention for UFO hunters for possible alien sightings.

Those involved in alien hunting or UFO hunting have on many occasions, come close enough to provide evidence justifying extraterrestrial presence.

Since scientists are monitoring the planet's surface fervently with the help of rovers, which will aid them in deep space exploration missions, the images sent in by NASA's rovers are thoroughly scrutinized by these UFO hunters, who claim to have unearthed several evidences of alien presence on the Red Planet in numerous incidences.

Now, the keen eye of UFO hunters has spotted another 'indisputable' evidence of a potential war that may have taken place on Mars triggering a full-fledged debate on the existence of life on the Red Planet.

A video has surfaced showing what looks uncannily like a cannonball on the surface of the Red Planet, which has been seized as proof of life.

The clip was posted on YouTube, where stargazers have been guessing what it could be.

The ball appears to be surrounded by 'the fragments of a once civilisation', Scott C Waring, founder of UFO Sightings Daily, wrote on his website.

He speculated that this 'civilisation' could have been wiped out by weapons fired down from space.

He stated: "I do believe these balls and millions of others were deliberately shot at Mars from space all at once to destroy their atmosphere, burn it away.

"What I mean is a large enough man made meteor shower could strip Mars of its atmosphere and thus, destroy all or most life on the planet surface."

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: ModernGalaxy)

Many believe that the object is not a natural occurrence since it is a perfect sphere and is actually surrounded with red and brown rocks.