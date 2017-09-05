close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Welcome home, says US President Trump after record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson's touchdown

The record-setting astronaut just made her descent to Earth on Saturday, September 2, along with her two crewmates – NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 10:12
Welcome home, says US President Trump after record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson&#039;s touchdown
Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer on the phone while speaking to Donald Trump. (Image courtesy: NASA/Dan Huot)

New Delhi: She is the US astronaut who has spent the most cumulative time in space with a total of 665 days during three long-duration missions and is the only female astronaut to command the station twice.

She is also the female astronaut who has spent the longest time in orbit during a single spaceflight – 288 days.

The record-setting astronaut just made her descent to Earth on Saturday, September 2, along with her two crewmates – NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos.

The 'American space ninja' – as she is fondly called among her fellow astronauts – and Jack Fischer received a special welcome as they were flying home to Houston Sunday evening, in the form of a phone call from US President Donald Trump.

“I want to congratulate Peggy and Jack for their incredible accomplishments. They make us all very proud,” said President Trump. “Exploration has always been at the core of who we are as Americans, and their brave contributions to human spaceflight have continued that great tradition.”

“Peggy is an inspiration to us all,” said President Trump, “especially to young women interested in or currently pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math,” NASA reported.

This isn't the first time Trump spoke to Whitson and Fischer. On April 24, the day Whitson officially set the US record for most cumulative days in space, Donald Trump spoke to the two astronauts over a celebratory phone call. First Daughter Ivanka Trump and fellow astronaut Kate Rubins were also present during the exchange in the Oval Office.

TAGS

Peggy WhitsonDonald TrumpNASAJack FischerRecord-breaking astronautISS astronautsInternational Space StationISSUS PresidentSpace news

From Zee News

Time for hero dogs: Global canine squads to display assault skills in India
HaryanaIndia

Time for hero dogs: Global canine squads to display assault...

Delhi

Delhi HC to hear plea challenging look-out notice against M...

Yogi Adityanath to nominate candidates for Legislative Assembly, will present policies
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath to nominate candidates for Legislative Asse...

Pilgrims back home as Haj 2017 comes to close
India

Pilgrims back home as Haj 2017 comes to close

Twitter&#039;s new terms of service draw online criticism
Internet & Social Media

Twitter's new terms of service draw online criticism

JuD&#039;s No 2 Abdul Rehman Makki says &#039;Hindus need to be put under control&#039;, renews call for &#039;Jihad&#039;
India

JuD's No 2 Abdul Rehman Makki says 'Hindus need t...

Xiaomi “Flagship Dual Camera” phone launch in India – Watch livestreaming
Mobiles

Xiaomi “Flagship Dual Camera” phone launch in India – Watch...

Xiaomi to launch “Flagship Dual Camera” phone in India today – All you should know
Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch “Flagship Dual Camera” phone in India toda...

SC directs FB, Google, WhatsAap, Centre to give hard facts on child porn, rape videos
India

SC directs FB, Google, WhatsAap, Centre to give hard facts...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video