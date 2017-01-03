White clouds on brown rocks looks mesmerizing from space station!
New Delhi: Thanks to all the crew members of Expedition 50, who are currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we get to witnessed many beautiful photographs of our planet, Earth.
Through these pictures we get to know how our planet looks like from far above as well.
Recently, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a breathtaking view of brown rocks taken from space station with his social media followers and space enthuaists, captioned as, ''White clouds on brown rocks: like icing on a cake'''.
Check out his tweets:
White clouds on brown rocks: like icing on a cake #Proxima https://t.co/GYxjAO3h4x pic.twitter.com/T9lamypy4t
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 3, 2017
