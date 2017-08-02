close
Working out in a zero gravity environment – What is it like? ISS astronaut shows you how it's done! - Watch

Expedition 51/52 astronaut Jack Fischer just shared what it's like to workout in the space station – on a treadmill that is actually on the wall.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 09:51
Working out in a zero gravity environment – What is it like? ISS astronaut shows you how it&#039;s done! - Watch
Image courtesy: NASA Johnson/Youtube

New Delhi: The interiors of the International Space Station (ISS) is where everything gets topsy turvy and we love to see the astronauts going about their daily routines in a zero gravity environment.

From eating food to conducting experiments to clicking photographs, we have been treated to videos and images of the ISS residents trying to do all of it while floating in air, in awkward positions.

However, Expedition 51/52 astronaut Jack Fischer just shared what it's like to workout in the space station – on a treadmill that is actually on the wall.

The video's caption reads: “When you live in a place where your heart doesn’t even have to work against the pull of gravity, you need help with exercise: the astronauts on the International Space Station have a suite of exercise equipment at their disposal, including a treadmill.”

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: NASA Johnson)

TAGS

NASAInternational Space StationISSJack FischerExercise on ISSWorking out in space stationAstronaut fitnessZero gravity workoutSpace news

