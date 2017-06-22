close
World's smallest satellite 'KalamSat' built by Indian teens launched by NASA

Weighing just 64grams, the satellite was designed and built by 18-year-old Rifath Sharook along with six other teammates. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 16:33
World&#039;s smallest satellite &#039;KalamSat&#039; built by Indian teens launched by NASA

New Delhi: NASA has successfully launched the world's smallest and lightest satellite built by Indian students from its Wallops Island facility.

As per reports, the satellite named after the former President and nuclear scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is dubbed 'KalamSat'.

Weighing just 64grams, the satellite was designed and built by 18-year-old Rifath Sharook along with six other teammates.

Countdown begins as ISRO set to launch Cartosat-2 with 30 nano satellites Friday
MUST READ
Countdown begins as ISRO set to launch Cartosat-2 with 30 nano satellites Friday

In the pictures below tweeted by News Agency ANI, the students were seen rejoicing after the launch of the satellite. Take a look!

The satellite, which is lighter than a smartphone and made of reinforced carbon fibre polyme, operated for 12 minutes in a micro-gravity environment of space after its flight.

“The main role of the satellite will be to demonstrate the performance of 3D-printed carbon fibre”, Sharook, a 12th-grade student from Tamil Nadu’s Pallapatti town, was quoted as saying earlier.

This is the first time that an Indian student's experiment has been carried out by NASA.

TAGS

SatelliteWorld's smallest satelliteKalamSatNASAIndian teensDr APJ Abdul KalamNASA rocket

