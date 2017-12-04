Zero gravity pizza, anyone? ISS astronauts show you how it's done - Watch

New Delhi: On 14th November, 2017, a commercial supply ship arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) carrying all sorts of goodies for the six astronauts in space.

Apart from NASA equipment, the Orbital ATK delivered a delicious haul of make-your-own flatbread pizzas and chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

While all astronauts crave pizza in space, it has been a particularly tough 4 months for Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli. He's been in space since July and has another month to go.

Reportedly, Nespoli said that the idea about making pizzas came up when his boss mentioned it during a public event.

Looks like the astronauts couldn't stay away for too much longer and decided to satisfy their cravings. A video posted by NASA on YouTube shows the astronauts preparing their respective their pizzas, sharing and eating them together.

It sure looks like one hell of a pizza party in space!

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: NASA Johnson/YouTube)

So did this out of the world pizza taste good? Nespoli stated it was "unexpectedly delicious", while another described it as "tasty", media reports reveal.