Akshay Kumar feels good after following Ayurveda!

New Delhi: Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar is known for maintaining a fit mind, body and soul. His much fitter, leaner and perfect shape even at this age inspires many aspiring actors and fans to practice a holistic approach towards life.

Akki recently shared a picture on Twitter and captioned it as: “14 days of Ayurveda, 14 days of fresh air, 14 days of goodness! #IFeelGood #2017LetsDoThis”

14 days of Ayurveda, 14 days of fresh air, 14 days of goodness! #IFeelGood #2017LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/lP8b0Bo78Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2017

The superstar stressed on the importance and benefit of following Ayurveda—the traditional and ancient Indian practice of medicine. The main classical Ayurveda texts begin with accounts of the transmission of medical knowledge from the Gods to sages and then to human physicians.