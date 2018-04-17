Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Tithi, Vidhi and Puja Timings

Akshaya is a Sanskrit word meaning 'the one that never diminishes'. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Hindus and a significant day for people who trade in gold and other precious metals.

It is believed that any business venture or a new initiative that commences on this day will bloom, grow and turn out to be a success. So people who plan to do business, take the first step on this very day.

Going by the Hindu calendar, the third day in the month of Vaishakha is celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej. It usually coincides with a day in the month of April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 18 (Wednesday).

Devotees start their new business on this day or initiative a new beginning after offering a Puja to the almighty. Some people even buy gold as a gesture to invite everlasting prosperity.

A number of legends are associated with this auspicious day. Here’s taking a look at some of them:

1) Lord Kubera (the treasurer of wealth) is believed to have received his lost fortune back.

2) On this day, poor Sudama was blessed with an abundance of wealth by his dear friend Lord Krishna.

3) Maa Annapurna was born on this day.

4) It is also believed to be the birth date of Parashuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

5) Ved Vyasa started penning the Mahabharata on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya Tithi

According to Drikpanchang.com, Akshaya Tritiya tithi begins at 3:45 am on April 18 and ends at 01:29 am on the following day.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja timings

The Puja can be performed between 6:19 am to 12:34 pm on April 18.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Vidhi

You can offer your prayers to Lord Vishnu and his consort Lakshmi or Kuber and the Goddess of wealth- Lakshmi, his co-custodian of treasure on this day.

Use a wooden platform and spread a yellow or red coloured cloth over it.

Now carefully place an idol of Lakshmi and Narayan or Lakshmi and Kubera on the platform. Make sure, Lakshmi is to be placed to Vishnu’s left and to the right of Kubera. You may also use images of the deities.

Light an earthen, brass or silver lamp with ghee or oil and a few incense sticks.

Invite the God and the Goddess to accept your offerings and prayers. Invoke the Gods to welcome them into your home and accept your humble offerings.

Apply haldi, kumkum and chandan and put akshat.

Offer banana, coconut, paan supari, sweets and water to the Gods.

Chant the Lakshmi Kubera Mantra and one of these Mantras.

Meditate for a while and then seek the God and Goddess’ blessings.

Now perform the Lakshmi Aarti by ringing the bell and conclude the puja.