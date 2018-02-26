Amalaki Ekadashi 2018: Tithi, Vidhi and Parana Time

New Delhi: Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. The holy day is the celebration of Amalaka or Amla tree. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in this tree.

Devotees worship the amla tree on this day and seek blessings of the lord. The day also marks the beginning of the celebrations of the Holi festival. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 2.

Following are the timings of Amalaki Ekadashi in 2018 according to Drikpanchang.com:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 20:09 on February 25, 2018

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 17:29 on February 26, 2018

On 27th, Parana Time - 06:52 to 09:09

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 14:39

Devotees take an early bath, water the amla tree and perform puja. A fast is also observed and gifts are offered to priests. Some people also listen to the Vrat Katha of Amalaki Ekadashi.

If you give food and charity on this day, it is believed to be equal to the performance of a vajapeya, a somayajna sacrifice.

Eating rice is prohibited on the day of Ekadashi and fast Parana takes place after sunrise of the next day.