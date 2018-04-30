Buddha Purnima 2018: Here's how you can worship the Lord on this day

Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti is the day observed as a celebration of Lord Buddha's birth. It is also known as Vaisakha or Vesakha. Gautam Buddha's teachings can be seen as a gateway which helps in making a mere mortal seek enlightenment.

Buddhists across the globe celebrate this day by following some rituals and prayer to the lord. We all are aware of the fact that how Prince Siddhartha Gautam transformed into 'Gautam Buddha' by denouncing the worldly pleasures and embracing spirituality, seeking real enlightenment of the soul.

Buddhism followers usually celebrate this day as the most important festival of the year. Today, let's take a look at how we too can worship the Lord, whose teachings have been guiding the mankind for betterment and peace.

Firstly, it is celebrated in many Asian and foreign lands too, such as Cambodia, Japan, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines and Australia, Canada, USA to name a few, however in different ways may be.

What we can do:

In India, on this day Buddhists start their celebration by paying a visit to common Viharas, where they observe a longer-than-usual, full-length Buddhist sutra, similar to a service.

Dressed usually in white attire, on this day non-vegetarian food is not consumed.

Instead, people make Kheer and distribute it as legend has that a woman named Sujata had offered Gautama Buddha a bowl of milk porridge.

So, pray to the lord with purest of feelings in your heart—as there's nothing else which will connect you with Buddha eternally!