Chandra Grahan 2018: Dos and don’ts

Mumbai: According to science, Lunar Eclipse is a celestial phenomenon involving changes in the planetary/heavenly body positions. But Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse), if visible to the naked eye, is of significance to the Hindus. To ward off the impact of Chandra Grahan, people perform a few rituals and avoid doing certain activities during the Grahan period.

Wondering what is expected to happen tonight? Here’s the answer:

The total lunar eclipse on Wednesday would be visible from India with the moon taking a red-brown glow, also called the "Blood Moon", the BM Birla Science Centre's Director, BG Sidharth, said.

The event would also bring about the Blue Moon and the Super Moon phenomena, a release from the centre said.

Explaining the phenomenon, Sidharth said that during the lunar eclipse, the earth comes exactly between the sun and the moon and the earth's shadow falls on the moon.

Here’s taking a look at the dos and don’ts during Grahan:

In India, people prefer to remain indoors and avoid cooking or eating during the eclipse period.

Dos

Maintain calm. The eclipse is a natural occurrence and will happen on its own.

Take bath after the eclipse is over.

Chant mantras for good health and well-being.

Put blades of dried grass/Darbha or Tulsi in each of the food grain storage containers in your kitchen. This will prevent the food grains from getting affected during the eclipse.

Pregnant women must chant the Santana Gopala Mantra and the others can chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Don’ts

Avoiding drinking water.

Do not cook food or eat during grahan.

Pregnant women must not step out of the house.

Avoid doing important tasks during Grahan.

(With PTI inputs)