हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja 2018: Sunrise, sunset timings, Arghya timings

The four-day long festival witnesses several devotees observing a fast and praying to the Sun God and Goddess Usha.

Chhath Puja 2018: Sunrise, sunset timings, Arghya timings

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja is being celebrated across the country with much gusto and fervour. This year the Chhath festivity started from November 11 and will last till 14. The four-day long festival witnesses several devotees observing a fast and praying to the Sun God and Goddess Usha.

Chhath Puja and Sandhya Arghya are performed on Shashti (November 13).

Since the most significant day falls on the sixth day of the month of Kartika, it is called Chhath.

Sunrise at 6:39 AM.

Sunset at 5:31 PM.

The festivities conclude on Saptami with Usha Arghya (November 14).

Sunrise at 6:40 AM

Sunset at 5:31 PM.

Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God). Women offer their prayers to Surya Devta to thank the Lord for sustaining life on Earth.

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day long festival.

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals in the country, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his sister Usha, seeking bounties of life on earth from them and requesting the granting of certain wishes. Also, devotees thank the god and goddess for their blessings.

Happy Chhath Puja to all the readers!

Tags:
Chhath Pujachhath puja 2018Chhath Puja timingsChhath Puja sunrise timingschhath puja sunset timings

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close