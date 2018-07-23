हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Devshayani Ekadashi 2018

Devshayani Ekadashi 2018: Parana timings and Puja Vidhi

Parana refers to breaking the fast and is done after sunrise on the following day of Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2018: Parana timings and Puja Vidhi
Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: Devshayani Ekadashi comes just after the Jagannath Rathyatra and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this day and wakes up after four months. As per the English calendar, Devshayani Ekadashi falls in the month of June or July. Also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi, this year, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on July 23.

Following are the Parana timings, as per Drikpanchang.com:

On 24th, Parana Time - 06:16 AM to 08:51 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment – 6:25 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 2:47 PM on 22/Jul/2018

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 4:23 PM on 23/Jul/2018

Parana refers to breaking the fast and is done after sunrise on the following day of Ekadashi.

Fasting on Ekadashi is considered to be extremely auspicious. Devotees keep the fast in order to receive love and blessings from Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by observing a fast on this day and following rules and rituals, one can attain peace and serenity. The ones who are not keeping a fast must wake up early and worship Lord Vishnu.  For the Puja, sprinkle some Gangaajal on the Lord's photo. After this, apply tilak and offer flowers to the lord. Then, light a diya using Desi Ghee and seek forgiveness for any sins that you might have committed unknowingly.

Picking of Tulsi leaves and consuming onion and garlic on the day of Ekadashi is prohibited.

Tags:
Devshayani Ekadashi 2018Devshayani Ekadashi 2018 Parana timingsDevshayani Ekadashi 2018 puja vidhiDevshayani EkadashiEkadashiLord Vishnu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close