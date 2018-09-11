हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's the significance of Ganpati Puja Samagri

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 13, 2018.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here&#039;s the significance of Ganpati Puja Samagri
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' will fill the whole atmosphere. Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

But do you really know the significance of the Puja Samagri? Worry not, because we thought of giving you some insight into the items that are used during the Ganpati puja.

Red flowers

Red Coloured flowers are the favourite of Lord Ganesha. Red hibiscus is offered to the deity as the flower is radiant and has a pleasant fragrance. Fresh flowers signify beauty, purity, softness and fragrance.

Supari - Betel Nut

Supari or Betel nut symbolises the ego that one must offer to gods, thereby leaving only the soft, pure qualities. It signifies our desire to receive blessings without ego.

Coconut

Also known as Shreefal - every part of coconut is useful in some way or the other. In Ganesh Pujan, it signifies the presence of Shiva and is supposed to attract all the blessings from heaven.

Breaking the coconut signifies breaking the hurdles in life and Ganesha - Vighna Vinayak is worshipped for the exact same reason.

Kumkum and Sandalwood

Sindoor or kumkum is used for Ganesh Pujan for purification and protection and enhances the inner eye. Sandalwood is known for its aroma and cooling effect and is generally applied to the forehead of Ganesha.

Mouli - Red Thread

Mouli or Kalawa is a cotton red thread which is very sacred. The thread is used as an offering of cloth to the deity. The thread is tied around a Kalash. Mouli is used in almost all Hindu sacred rituals.

21 Blades of Kusha/Durva Grass

It is a symbol of prosperity for its propensity of regeneration. The grass signifies renewal, rebirth and fertility which Lord Ganesh also stands for.

Incense Sticks and Lamp

The incense is a fragrant offering to Lord Ganesha. The fragrance is supposed to be pleasing to God and has a purifying effect. The lamp bestows light and drives away the negative aura around the puja premises.

Modak

Modak is a sweet which is a favourite of Lord Ganesha. It has a special significance on Ganesh Chaturthi Puja. In the ceremony, one must make an offering of twenty-one Modaks to the deity.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

Ganesh Chaturthiganesh chaturthi 2018Vinayak ChaturthiGanpati puja samagripuja samagriganesh chaturthi puja samagri

