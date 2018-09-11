हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ganesh chaturthi 2018

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Tithi, Vidhi and Puja Timings

Ganesha Chaturthi is actually the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganapati on the fourth day during the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month according to the Hindu calendar.   

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

It is that time of the year when Lord Ganesha visits our home to bless us with his divine powers. And as he arrives, we gear up to welcome him with much love and enthusiasm. Ganesha Chaturthi is just around the corner and devotees are already relishing the festive spirit.

Ganesha Chaturthi is actually the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganapati on the fourth day during the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month according to the Hindu calendar. This date coincides with a day either in the English month of August or September. This year, it will be celebrated on September 13, according to the Gregorian calendar.

The festival, often referred to as Ganeshotsav is spread over 10 days in the state of Maharashtra. Not just Maharashtra, other states in the country too celebrate this joyous festival. Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala too.

Devotees in different parts of the country offer their prayers by conducting Puja at their home.

Here’s taking a look at the Ganesha Chaturthi 2018 Tithi:

According to Drikpanchang, the Tithi begins at 04:07 PM on September 12 and ends at 2:51 PM on September 13.

Ganesha Chaturthi 2018 Timings:

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon.

According to Drikpanchang, Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Time is as follows: 11:03 AM to 1:30 PM.

Simple Ganesha Puja Vidhi:

  • Take a small wooden platform.
  • Cover it with a red cloth.
  • Now carefully and respectfully place the idol of Lord Ganesha on the wooden platform.
  • Light a lamp and incense sticks.
  • Then invoke Lord Ganesha in the idol by inviting him to accept your humble offerings.
  • If the idol is made of Pancha dhatu (a mixture of five metals) then, do abhishek with Panchamrit (made of banana/fruits, milk, curd, ghee and sugar/honey).
  • Then, use water to rinse the idol and wipe with a fresh piece of cotton cloth.
  • Offer mouli (sacred read thread) or a small piece of new cloth (preferably yellow) to the deity. Then put a Janeyu around his torso (make sure it rests on his left shoulder and diagonally goes around his body under the right shoulder. Later add a tika with haldi and kumkum on his forehead.
  • Offer red hibiscus or any other flower and Dhruva (special green grass).
  • Chant the Ganesha Moola Mantra and then offer Modaka, fresh fruits (Guava, Pomegranate, Orange, Apple and Pear), Bananas, Coconut, Paan and Supari to the Lord.
  • Worship him with folded hands and closed eyes.
  • Sing the Ganesha Aarti to conclude the Puja.
