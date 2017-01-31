Ganesh Jayanti 2017: Puja Timings and Tithi

Mumbai: Lord Ganesha is one of the most revered Hindu gods. The first prayers are offered to him before initiating a Puja or a ceremony. And today, it is Ganesh Jayanti, a day, which is referred to as his date of birth.

People of Maharashtra celebrate Shukla Chaturthi during Magha in the Hindu calendar. This date falls in January end or February beginning in the Gregorian calendar.

However, in other parts of India, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is celebrated during the Bhadrapada month, popular as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here’s taking a look at the Puja timing and tithi:

According to Drikpanchang, the timings and tithi are as follows:

Ganesha Jayanti Puja Muhurat is between 11:25 AM to 13:45PM today.

Tithi Begins at 04:43 AM on January 31 and ends at 03:41 on February 1.

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Kartikeya is his sibling. Ganesha is referred to as the remover of obstacles or Vighnaharta. He represents goodness, wisdom and auspiciousness.