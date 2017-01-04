Goddess Lakshmi will NOT stay with you if you reflect THESE characteristics

Mumbai: We attribute success, wealth and prosperity to the presence of Goddess Lakshmi in our homes. She represents riches that every individual wishes to attain in his materialistic life. She is the epitome of opulence and her existence helps us achieve glorious heights. However, it isn’t easy to retain her.

In order to ensure the blessings of the Goddess are perennial, one must get rid of certain negative characteristics that certainly do not impress her.

Unhygienic and untidy: If you are one of those people who do not care much about hygiene and cleanliness, then you are bound to make her angry. Goddess Lakshmi stays in those places that are clean, tidy and hygienic.

Laziness: If you expect Goddess Lakshmi to come to you without you having to put any effort to please her, then you will face disappointment. If you want to attract wealth in life, you must be active and hardworking. Do not rise late and sleep during Sandhya Kaal (evening).

Dull and shabby: Hopelessness and dullness are a complete put off. If there is no hope, then there’s no faith. In order to please Goddess Lakshmi, you ought to be active and energetic. Do not wear torn or tattered clothes.

Greed: Get rid of greed and be content with what you have. Learn to differentiate between need and want. If you stop desiring for more desperately, you will be blessed by the Goddess. She will give you more than what you could have asked for.

Selfishness: If you are self-centered and do not believe in sharing what you have with the needy, then you are bound to invite the wrath of the Goddess. When you are selfless, you get blessed with riches you may not even have wished for.

Anger: You need to keep your temper under control. You mustn’t let anger get the better of you. In a fit of rage, you may say or do something unethical, immoral or insensitive. So, in order to keep your sense in control, you must manage your anger. The goodness in you will then automatically invite Goddess Lakshmi.