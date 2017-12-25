Gurpurab 2017: Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 351st Prakash Parv celebrations begin

New Delhi: The tenth spiritual mast of Sikhism—Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 351st birth anniversary or Prakash Parv celebrations begun from December 24, 2017. to mark the auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Twitter.

As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv, I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He was an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts inspire people across generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

I congratulate CM @NitishKumar Ji and the Bihar Government for the wonderful arrangements for Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 350th birth anniversary celebrations at Takht Sri Patna Sahib Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai and was the 10th Sikh Guru or spiritual master. Born to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was the 9th Sikh Guru and Mata Gujri—he was the only son. The spiritual master was born in Patna, Bihar.

The divine shrine of Takht Sri Patna Harimandar Sahib marks the site of the house where he was born and spent the first four years of his life. Guru Gobind Singh ji was formally anointed as the Sikh leader and master at a tender age of nine, making him the last of the living Sikh Gurus.

The 10th spiritual master lost four of his sons during the Mughal-Sikh wars—two were killed in the battle while other two were executed by the Mughal army.

He made several contributions to Sikhism in which founding the warrior Sikh community—Khalsa in 1699 was the most prominent one. Besides, he introduced the 5 K's that every Sikh follows:

Kesh: uncut hair

Kangha: a wooden comb

Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: a sword

Kachchera: short breeches

Guru Gobind Singh Ji spread his spiritual teachings to a lot of followers. He wrote many Sikh texts and enshrines Guru Granth Sahib as the ultimate eternal Guru of Sikhism.

The teachings and philosophy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire many.

In January 2017, PM Modi had paid his obeisance to the Guru in Takht Sri Patna Harmandir Sahib. He shared the picture on Twitter:

In January 2017, I had the opportunity to visit Patna to join the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Sharing my speech on the occasion. https://t.co/vNFXVMGW2y pic.twitter.com/XueXwVn0Ut — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Also, the official Twitter handle of Bihar tourism tweeted these celebration pictures while Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda too wished his fans on the special day:

Panj Pyaare at Prabhatpheri (last)

351 Prakash Purub of Sri Guri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaja pic.twitter.com/eCTljAkoww — Bihar Tourism (@VisitBihar) December 23, 2017

Of many teachings of Sri #GuruGobindSingh ji that I want to share on the auspicious day of 351st #PrakashPurab the need of the hour for us as #Indians as #HumanBeings is “मानस की जात सभौ इक्को ही पहचानबो” #RecogniseTheWholeHumanRaceAsOne .. Boleeeee so Nihaal, SatSriakal!! pic.twitter.com/iZfji9xv5a — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 25, 2017

The Akal Takht this year decided to celebrate the Gurpurab on December 25 as per the Bikrami calendar.

Here's wishing everyone a happy Gurpurab!