close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra for knowledge and success

Since Mantras have healing effect, chanting this Mnatra with devotion can help you become stronger, successful and wiser.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 12:29
Hanuman Gayatri Mantra for knowledge and success
Pic courtesy: Pixabay.

Devotees of Lord Hanuman often visit temples on Saturday to worship him. The supreme devotee of Lord Shri Rama, Hanuman is Chiranjeevi, meaning an eternal being.

It is believed that he exists among us even today. In order to invoke his presence and worship him for strength, you can chant the Hanuman Gayatri Mantra, which is extremely powerful.

Since Mantras have healing effect, chanting this Mnatra with devotion can help you become stronger, successful and wiser.

OM Aanjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayu Putrayaya Dheemahi

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Meaning - O, the son of Anjana and Vayu, please I pray to you for intellect and knowledge.

TAGS

Hanuman Gayatri MantraHanuman MantraGayatri MantraSpiritualityHinduismHindu MantrasSanatana Dharma

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video