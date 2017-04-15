Hanuman Gayatri Mantra for knowledge and success

Devotees of Lord Hanuman often visit temples on Saturday to worship him. The supreme devotee of Lord Shri Rama, Hanuman is Chiranjeevi, meaning an eternal being.

It is believed that he exists among us even today. In order to invoke his presence and worship him for strength, you can chant the Hanuman Gayatri Mantra, which is extremely powerful.

Since Mantras have healing effect, chanting this Mnatra with devotion can help you become stronger, successful and wiser.

OM Aanjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayu Putrayaya Dheemahi

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Meaning - O, the son of Anjana and Vayu, please I pray to you for intellect and knowledge.