Happy Easter! Know why it is called the Resurrection Sunday

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 11:48
The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is described in the New Testament and the festival marked for the day is called Easter. It is believed to have occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. The festival is called Easter, Pascha in Greek or Ressurection Sunday.

The festival of Easter celebrates Christ's resurrection. The Christians prepare lavish feasts and celebrate the festival in full fervour. The customs and practices may vary from place to place. It generally includes sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs as a symbol of the empty tomb).

Also, the week before Easter is known as Holy Week as it includes the days of the Easter Triduum, Maundy Thursday. Commemorating the Maundy and Last Supper, as well as the Good Friday, which commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus.

PM Narendra Modi extends greeting on Easter, hopes for harmonious society
The Easter lily, a symbol of the resurrection, traditionally decorates the chancel area of churches on this day and for the rest of Eastertide.

Egg hunting, the Easter Bunny, and Easter parades are also followed by Christians or even non-Christians. Emphasise on food is a must as various traditional Easter foods also vary regionally.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.

Jesus ChristEasterEaster 2017Resurrection SundayJesusChristSpirituality

