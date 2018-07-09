हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Temple with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor - Watch

A video of the trio outside the main temple has been shared by a fan club.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor took the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthana ahead of the release of her debut film Dhadak. The pretty young girl was accompanied by father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Check out the video here:

Dhadak is the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat which introduced two newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Hindi version of the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The trailer of Karan Johar's Dhadak, an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, was unveiled on June 11. Janhvi's kid sister Khushi, who was present at the trailer launch, was moved to tears at the event for all obvious reasons. Khushi broke down and elder sister comforted her by wiping her tears and giving her a warm hug.

The Kapoor family - Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor - was present. Janhvi's cousin Mohit Marwah too made his presence felt.

Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor, who couldn't attend the trailer launch took to Twitter to share his feelings.

He wrote:"Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. (1/3)

I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. (2/3)

All the best for #Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & #IshaanKhatter as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!! 3/3 (sic)."

For the unversed, Dhadak also stars Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of Shahid Kapoor. He is veteran actor Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter's son.

The modern-day Romeo-Juliet kind of a story which will narrate the tale of Madhukar and Parthavi will release on July 20.

