Janmashtami 2018

Janmashtami 2018: Sing this beautiful Aarti for Shri Krishna

Here's taking a look at the lyrics of one of the popular Aartis dedicated to Shri Krishna.

Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Shri Krishna devotees across the world are gearing up for Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of their beloved deity. This auspicious day is celebrated as a festival both in the temples and at homes.

Many devotees keep fast while the rest indulge in festivities by singing bhajans and kirtans. An elaborate Puja ceremony is conducted, and traditional rituals are followed to mark the birth of Shri Krishna at around midnight.

This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on the intervening night of September 2 and 3.
A small idol of Nandlala is placed on a cradle and it is gently rocked by devotees. Sweet preparations, fruits and white butter are offered to the deity. And in the end, the aarti is sung to conclude the Puja.

Here's taking a look at the lyrics of one of the popular Aartis dedicated to Shri Krishna.

Check it out here:

Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)
Gale Mein Vyjanthimala, Bajave Murali Madhur Bala
Shravan Mein Kundal Jhalkala, Nand Ke Anand Nandlala
Gagan Sam Ang Kanti Kaali, Radhika Chamak Rahi Aali
Latan Mein Thade Banmaali
Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)

Bhramar Ki Alak, Kasturi Tilak, Chandra Si Jhalak
Lalit Chhavi Shyama Pyaari Ki, Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki 
Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)

Kanakmay Mor Mukut Bilse, Devta Darshan Ko Tarse
Gagan Saun Suman Raasi Barse
Baje Murchang, Madhur Mirdang, Gwalin Sang
Atul Rati Gop Kumari Ki, Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)
Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)

Jahan Te Pragat Bhayi Ganga, Sakal Mann Harini Shri Ganga,
Smaran Te Hot Moh Bhanga
Basi Shiv Sheesh, Jata Ke Beech, Harey Agh Keech
Charan Chhavi Sheri Banvari Ki, Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki 
Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)

Chamakti Ujjwal Tat Renu, Baj Rahi Vrindavan Benu
Chahun Disi Gopi Gwala Dhenu
Hansat Mridu Mand, Chandni Chandra, Katat Bhav Phand
Ter Sun Deen Bhikari Ki, Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki 
Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki Shri Giridhar Krishna Murari Ki (2)

