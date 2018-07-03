हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla's pics from the holy Manasarovar Lake will make your jaw drop

Derived from the Sanskrit words Manas ( mind) and Sarovar (lake), Manasarovar was believed to have had its origin in the mind of Lord Brahma.

Juhi Chawla&#039;s pics from the holy Manasarovar Lake will make your jaw drop
Pic courtesy: @iam_juhi

Mumbai: Juhi Chawla is one of those blessed devotees who had the privilege of visiting the holiest Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva and the Manasarovar lake. She took to Twitter to share some majestic pics of the divine destination.

These pics will definetely make you want to plan a trip to Manasarovar during the next batch organised by the Government of India, for sure.

Here are the pics shared by the actress:

"At Lake Manasarovar, also called Mapam Yumtso, is a high altitude freshwater lake fed by the Kailash Glaciers. At that height , the sun is so strong , the hat is a necessity not an accessory (sic)."

The annual Yatra began in June and is expected to continue till 8 September 2018.

Derived from the Sanskrit words Manas ( mind) and Sarovar (lake), Manasarovar was believed to have had its origin in the mind of Lord Brahma, the creator of the Universe acording to Hinduism. The lake, eventually got manifested on the surface of earth. 

It is believed that one can get rid of his sins and cleansed by drinking this holy water or by taking a dip in the sarovar. By doing so, one can attain Moksha after death and seek refuge at Lord Shiva's abode i.e. Mount Kailash.

Tags:
Juhi ChawlaJuhi Chawla in ManasarovarKailash Manasarovar Yatra 2018Kailash ManasarovarMount Kailash

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close