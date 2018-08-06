हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut fascinated by mysticism

The interaction will take place here on Wednesday.  

Pic courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut finds mysticism fascinating, and is looking forward to an interaction with yogi and mystic Sadhguru.

The interaction will take place here on Wednesday.

"Sadhguru is the most intriguing intellect that I have encountered. Mysticism isn't a doorway to just exuberance and peace. I truly believe that if we as humanity could tap into the dimensions beyond the physical, we can transform the world. It's a small step to wrap our little heads around the vastness of that world," the Queen star said here.

Kangana said she has always been fascinated by mysticism, and is intrigued by Sadhguru's book Inner Engineering.

She also said Swami Vivekananda's practical and scientific approach to things has impacted her deeply.

On the work front, Kangana will star in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a biopic on the Rani of Jhansi, and in comic thriller Mental Hai Kya.

 

