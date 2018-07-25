हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gets spiritual, feels blissful at the Adishakti Ashram in Coimbatore - See pics

Pic courtesy: @team_kangana_ranaut (Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut spent some time at the Adishakti Ashram of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The Bollywood diva, who is very spiritual, felt blissful during her stay at the Adi Yogi's abode and it is evident from her photographs. Her social media team took to Instagram to share a few images of Kangana spending some time there.

Check out the pictures embedded below:

 

 

Kangana's photo with the statue of Adi Yogi in the background had gone viral on the internet.

The 112-feet tall Adiyogi's statue made of steel represents Lord Shiva. It has been declared the largest bust by the Guinness Books of World Records.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue on February 24, 2017, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Kangana's visit to Coimbatore proves that the curly-haired beauty is spiritually inclined. And Kangana's Grihapravesh Puja (housewarming ceremony) a few weeks back proves that Kangana believes in the power of worshipping.

The actress, who hails from Himachal will be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya opposite her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film will release on 22 February 2019.

She will also make a splash on the silver screen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a magnum opus slated to release on 25 January 2019.

Here's wishing Kangana, all the very best for her films.

