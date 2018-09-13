हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan live streaming—Watch Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The 10-day long festival begins on Thursday across the nation with fervour and gaiety. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab of video.

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here (September 13) and the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour. The celebratory mood has begun and the devotees have lined-up outside Ganpati temples to get a glimpse of their favourite god and seek his blessings.

In Maharashtra, Ganpati Utsav is celebrated much much gusto and everyone joins the prayers, pleasing the god of wisdom and new beginnings. One of the most famous pandals in Mumbai—Lal Baugcha Raja witnessed witnesses a massive crowd who come to seek Bappa's blessings. Many celebrities too visit the pandal to offer their prayers every year.

The 10-day long festival has begun on Thursday across the nation with fervour and gaiety. Ganesh Chaturthi or the Ganpati festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

So, if you failed to make it to the venue on Day One, don’t be sad. Here we bring to you online streaming of the same where you can easily watch Aarti and Mukh Darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja directly.

Watch Lalbaugcha Raja darshan LIVE streaming here:

It is believed that more than 1.5 million people visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year. The pandal is reportedly now in its 84th year.

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

